Custodian Property Income REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:CREI)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance
CREI opened at GBX 85 ($1.04) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.08. The stock has a market cap of £374.72 million, a PE ratio of -575.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. Custodian Property Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 76.10 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.70 ($1.18).
Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile
