Custodian Property Income REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:CREI)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance

CREI opened at GBX 85 ($1.04) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.08. The stock has a market cap of £374.72 million, a PE ratio of -575.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. Custodian Property Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 76.10 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.70 ($1.18).

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

