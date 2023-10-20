CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Trimmed by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

CVS traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $70.08. 1,499,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,814,785. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

