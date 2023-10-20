CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

