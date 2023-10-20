CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health
CVS Health Stock Performance
NYSE CVS opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Faith In The Construction Boom? Follow Buffet’s New Buys Here
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.