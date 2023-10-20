CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

