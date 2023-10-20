Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.78 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.30.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $1,097,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 178.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 131,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 84,321 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

