DAGCO Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
