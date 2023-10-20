Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Centene by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Centene by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Trading Down 1.4 %

Centene stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Stephens reduced their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

