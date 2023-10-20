Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 22.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.79. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

