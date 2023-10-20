Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

ES opened at $53.90 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

