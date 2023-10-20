Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

