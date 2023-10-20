Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after buying an additional 3,635,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after buying an additional 221,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PEG stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.