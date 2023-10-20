Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.94.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

