Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $88,736,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

