Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

SFBS opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.31 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

