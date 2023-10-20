Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after acquiring an additional 81,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,576,000 after acquiring an additional 232,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $186.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.24 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.93.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

