Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $702.87 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.61 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.85. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.