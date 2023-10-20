Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,529 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $145.79 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

