Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average is $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.