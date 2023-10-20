Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OXY opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Get Our Latest Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.