Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,305 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in MetLife by 50.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 10.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 72,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

