Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 72,000 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 537.7% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 186.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535,929 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $73,056,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 24,233,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.24.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

