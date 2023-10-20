Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.