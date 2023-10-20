Dakota Wealth Management Buys 21,083 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 43,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 261,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.48 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.09. The firm has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

