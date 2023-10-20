Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

XYL opened at $92.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.50 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

