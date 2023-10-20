Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 387.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $124.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day moving average is $123.94. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.86 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.