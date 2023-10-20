Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 223,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,263,230,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $378,008.92. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 152,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Stories

