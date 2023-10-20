Dakota Wealth Management Has $544,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.