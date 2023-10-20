Dakota Wealth Management Has $760,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $154.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.80 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

