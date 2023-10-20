Dakota Wealth Management Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

APH stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

