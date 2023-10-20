Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 569 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

