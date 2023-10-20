Dakota Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after buying an additional 902,153 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after buying an additional 416,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $139.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

