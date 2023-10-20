Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGY opened at $4.81 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

