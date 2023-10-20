Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $245.06 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $255.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

