Dakota Wealth Management Sells 135 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.5 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $369.33 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

