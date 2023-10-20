Dakota Wealth Management Sells 533 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,559,025,000 after buying an additional 394,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,795,073,000 after acquiring an additional 235,484 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk stock opened at $206.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

