Dakota Wealth Management Sells 600 Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.30% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $55.55 on Friday. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.54 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

