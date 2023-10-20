Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.60.

Danaher Stock Up 1.2 %

DHR stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.12. The company has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $204.73 and a twelve month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.