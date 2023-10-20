Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lessened by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.86. The company had a trading volume of 696,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,445. The firm has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $204.73 and a twelve month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

