Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.68

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 101967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $636.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.