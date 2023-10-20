Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $52.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.