Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,628,000. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 52.1% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $381.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

