Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 2.4% Higher

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 133,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,475,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on DK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.05%.

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 55.2% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

