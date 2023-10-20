Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2,792.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 404,104 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.