Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor Buys 10,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Read Our Latest Report on DAL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.