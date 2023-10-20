Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $250.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $434.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

