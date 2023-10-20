DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Steven R. Altman Sells 1,000 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DexCom Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.