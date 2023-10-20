DexCom’s (DXCM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on DXCM. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.59.

Get DexCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $86.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.58. DexCom has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,126 shares of company stock worth $618,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 287.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after acquiring an additional 628,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.