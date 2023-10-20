Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $146.60 and a twelve month high of $191.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($46.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

