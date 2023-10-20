Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $167.05. 485,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

